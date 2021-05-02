WATCH | Prince Kaybee and Zola keep the romance alive with football practice
They say a couple that plays together, stays together.
It must be true because Prince Kaybee and his bae, radio personality Zola Mhlongo, play football together and they are totes #LoveGoals.
The pair had fans deep in their feels this week when Kaybee posted a video of the couple kicking a ball around together at a stadium in Bloemfontein.
While neither were wearing football-friendly outfits and they were enjoying themselves.
Fans flooded the mentions with comments about their football skills, their clothes and their relationship.
A few even joked that Pirates or Chiefs should sign them.
The couple stay winning at this love thing and have never been shy to show the lighter side of their romance.
Last month Prince Kaybee chased an ice cream truck so his bae could get a tasty treat, and the couple ended up getting matching cones.
Yoh! Easter Bunny why didn't you bring us a love like this instead of Easter eggs?