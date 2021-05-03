Lebo M and Angela Ngani-Casara call it off for third time

The Lion King producer and composer Lebo M has called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt.

The couple’s latest attempt to rekindle their romance and family was documented on Showmax in 10-part reality show Lebo M – Coming Home.

On Friday afternoon, Lebo M, real name Lebo Morake, and Ngani-Casara announced in a joint statement that they have decided to go their separate ways – again.

“We had hoped that the third attempt would have been the final one in both our lives,” read their statement in part.

“We have tried hard and we are proud of our efforts. Regrettably we simply did not connect.”

They asked for privacy.

Lebo M first married Ngani-Casara in 2008 before they split in 2013. He later remarried her and they divorced again in 2017.

He has also been married to two other women – Vivica Gibson and Nandi Ndlovu. Lebo M has also been engaged to Zoe Mthiyane and Mel Ntsala.

On Thursday, Lebo M – Coming Home on Showmax, was nominated for the 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) for Best Structured Soap Reality Show.

It will compete with Life with Kelly and Somizi & Mohale: The Union. The winner will be announced on May 22.