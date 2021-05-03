TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Cashflow Ngcobo pays lobola for his fiancée

“I have seen too many girls but with you, I saw a wife. You have won my heart,” Cashflow said.

03 May 2021 - 10:00
After proposing last week, Jabulani 'Cashflow' Ngcobo has paid lobola for influencer Tumi Links.
Image: Instagram/Jabulani Ndlovu

Controversial businessman Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo has completed lobola negotiations for fiancée and influencer Tumi Links.

News of their lobola negotiations come just one week after Cashflow popped the question. 

The couple celebrated the momentous occasion with an intimate and traditional ceremony at the weekend. 

“I have seen too many girls but with you, I saw a wife. You have won my heart. Today, with joy, I have asked my uncles to open the kraal and release inkomo zika baba (father's cows). In you ... I have found unkosikazi yami (my wife)," said Cashflow on Instagram.

He also went on to thank Tumi for supporting him. 

“The Bible says he who finds a wife finds a good thing ... He obtains favour from the lord. You are my blessing and thank you for being by my side,” Cashflow wrote.

Check out snaps from the day:

In a grand romantic gesture, Cashflow popped the question in a lavish celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg.

Some of his famous friends had a front-row seat at the proposal such as Connie Ferguson, Sophie Ndaba, Shauwn Mkhize and Ayanda Ncwane.

Later, Cashflow took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in their special day. 

“She said yes! Thank you to everyone for making this day very memorable. Much appreciated,” he wrote.

