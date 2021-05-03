SNAPS | Cashflow Ngcobo pays lobola for his fiancée

Controversial businessman Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo has completed lobola negotiations for fiancée and influencer Tumi Links.

News of their lobola negotiations come just one week after Cashflow popped the question.

The couple celebrated the momentous occasion with an intimate and traditional ceremony at the weekend.

“I have seen too many girls but with you, I saw a wife. You have won my heart. Today, with joy, I have asked my uncles to open the kraal and release inkomo zika baba (father's cows). In you ... I have found unkosikazi yami (my wife)," said Cashflow on Instagram.

He also went on to thank Tumi for supporting him.

“The Bible says he who finds a wife finds a good thing ... He obtains favour from the lord. You are my blessing and thank you for being by my side,” Cashflow wrote.

Check out snaps from the day: