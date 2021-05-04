Fans react to Marvel finally revealing details for 'Black Panther' sequel

Marvel fans were overjoyed after the official title of the Black Panther sequel and the release date, July 2022, were finally revealed.

Marvel Studios revealed the news on Monday, sharing that the sequence's title is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While excitement for the sequel has been there since the movie came out in 2018, things got a bit tricky for fans when the star of the film and much-loved actor Chadwick Boseman died last year.

The actor died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Since his death, there have been constant debates around whether Chadwick's role should be recast or how the movie ought to find a way around the role continuing. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has since confirmed Chadwick's role won't be recast and fans are eager to see how it all plays out.

In their statement, Marvel said the film would continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just one of the many exciting films viewers will be able to experience in theatres for Phase 4.

