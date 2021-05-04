Maps Maponyane opens third Buns Out eatery despite pandemic struggles

Media personality Maps Maponyane has opened a third Buns Out restaurant despite facing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media to announce his latest burger joint, the restaurateur opened up about how in the face of the challenges presented by the coronavirus lockdown, the star managed to open two new eateries in Rosebank and Norwood in Johannesburg.

“New store alert! Buns Out 3.0 — Norwood! When the pandemic started we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to keep our doors open, but somehow we’ve managed to open two new locations and you’re going to love our latest,” said Maps.

The star also thanked his fans their support through the lockdown.