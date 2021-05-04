TshisaLIVE

Maps Maponyane opens third Buns Out eatery despite pandemic struggles

04 May 2021 - 08:00
You can now bite into Maps Maponyane's burgers in Norwood, Johannesburg
Image: Instagram/Maps Maponyane

Media personality Maps Maponyane has opened a third Buns Out restaurant despite facing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media to announce his latest burger joint, the restaurateur opened up about how in the face of the challenges presented by the coronavirus lockdown, the star managed to open two new eateries in Rosebank and Norwood in Johannesburg.

“New store alert! Buns Out 3.0 — Norwood! When the pandemic started we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to keep our doors open, but somehow we’ve managed to open two new locations and you’re going to love our latest,” said Maps.

The star also thanked his fans their support through the lockdown.

At the beginning of the lockdown last year things looked bleak for Maps, who took the tough decision to close his restaurant “indefinitely”.

Taking to Twitter at the time, the star shared the news with Buns Out lovers. 

“After trying to stretch out any kind of production, including deliveries, to keep our staff employed and customers happy, we’ve decided to indefinitely close Buns Out.

“It is tough as a new small business, but at the end of the day we need to keep everyone safe, and staying operating in any kind of way would completely go against this. Wash your hands often, stay safe and if in any way possible, stay home. Please be considerate and take care of each other.”

However, things took a turn for better days and Maps is now standing on the other side, thanks to the unwavering support of his restaurant’s patriots.

Many of Mr Buns’ stans congratulated him on his latest wins, ready to dig in at his new eatery!

Here are some of the responses:

