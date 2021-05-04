SA celebs react to Bill and Melinda Gates' split

Some of the biggest names in SA have added their voices to the flood of reaction to news of Bill and Melinda Gates' split.

After 27 years of marriage, the world-famous philanthropic couple announced their split on Monday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the pair said that “after a great deal of work” on their relationship, they had decided to part ways.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.”

Bill and Melinda have also asked for privacy as they embark on a new phase of their lives.

Mzansi's famous faces including Ayanda Thabethe, Maps Maponyane, Lesego Thlabi and Rami Chuene shared their thoughts on the latest lockdown break-up.

“No vaccine could fix this? Yeses,” said Rami.

Check them out: