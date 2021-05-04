SA celebs react to Bill and Melinda Gates' split
LISTEN | Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce
Some of the biggest names in SA have added their voices to the flood of reaction to news of Bill and Melinda Gates' split.
After 27 years of marriage, the world-famous philanthropic couple announced their split on Monday.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the pair said that “after a great deal of work” on their relationship, they had decided to part ways.
“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.”
Bill and Melinda have also asked for privacy as they embark on a new phase of their lives.
Mzansi's famous faces including Ayanda Thabethe, Maps Maponyane, Lesego Thlabi and Rami Chuene shared their thoughts on the latest lockdown break-up.
“No vaccine could fix this? Yeses,” said Rami.
Check them out:
No vaccine could fix this? Yeses https://t.co/SUlAZ28Orv— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) May 3, 2021
Word. https://t.co/b7F37wlnUL— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) May 3, 2021
Prince Philip dies and then suddenly Bill Gates gets divorced. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/1wVLzISwQY— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 4, 2021
This also led to the internet chiming in with some witty puns, including Mr Buns Maps Maponyane. Fans joined in the fun, except Siv Ngesi who felt that it was “too soon” to be rolling with the punches.
Though she didn't directly comment on the Gates couple, poet Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on ending “unhappy marriages”.
Sometimes divorce is a blessing.... Can't be staying in unhappy marriages— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 3, 2021
Life is too short
Besides being the Microsoft 'IT' couple, they are best known for their global philanthropic work.
The two are co-chairs and trustees of their non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which launched in 2000. The foundation currently has over $51bn in assets, according to a tax filing cited by CNBC says Reuters.