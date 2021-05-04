SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration

Bakae hitmaker Boity pulled out all the stops to celebrate her birthday in the Mother City over the weekend.

The 4436 musician spent the day living her best life on a yacht surrounded by roses and champagne to celebrate.

For a more intimate gathering of friends and family, the star hosted a swanky dinner with a black and gold theme, and even more Moët and Chandon at the Mount Nelson Hotel.

The guest list included Maps Maponyane, Katlego Maboe, Bobby Blanco and Anton Jeftha.

“The most unforgettable night filled with soooooo much love, laughter and kindness! My heart overflows with gratitude.” Boity wrote on social media.

Check out the snaps: