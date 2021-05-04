TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration

04 May 2021 - 12:00
Boity celebrated her birthday in style and surrounded by her loved ones.
Boity celebrated her birthday in style and surrounded by her loved ones.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Bakae hitmaker Boity pulled out all the stops to celebrate her birthday in the Mother City over the weekend.

The 4436 musician spent the day living her best life on a yacht surrounded by roses and champagne to celebrate. 

For a more intimate gathering of friends and family, the star hosted a swanky dinner with a black and gold theme, and even more Moët and Chandon at the Mount Nelson Hotel.

The guest list included Maps Maponyane, Katlego Maboe, Bobby Blanco and Anton Jeftha. 

“The most unforgettable night filled with soooooo much love, laughter and kindness! My heart overflows with gratitude.” Boity wrote on social media. 

Check out the snaps:

Fans and friends only had the kindest words for the media personality.

“Mr Buns” Maps penned a heartfelt letter to his best friend on her birthday.

It’s my bestie's birthday and her name Boitumelo couldn’t be more apt for all the joy she brings into people’s lives. The world’s been blessed to have you on it for 31 years, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the next 31 and beyond,” he wrote.

Happy Birthday to our queen Boity! 31 never looked better.

Boity confirms she is 'working on' season 2 of her reality show

The return of Bobby Blanco? More from Boity's mom? A bev launch? Here are what fans want in season two of "Boity: Own Your Throne".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Great views and helicopter rides! Inside Thembi Seete’s birthday

If "black don't crack" was a person ... she'd be called Thembi!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Cute! Maps' sweet birthday tribute to Boity will leave you deep in the feels

Maps and Boity are one cute "friendship".
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Somizi’s Cape Town weekday getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. Cute! Maps' sweet birthday tribute to Boity will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why these six celebs won’t appear on MacG’s podcast TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Prince Kaybee and Zola keep the romance alive with football practice TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Thabethe on Duduzane Zuma using his 'parents' connections to get ahead' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X