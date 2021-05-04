SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration
Bakae hitmaker Boity pulled out all the stops to celebrate her birthday in the Mother City over the weekend.
The 4436 musician spent the day living her best life on a yacht surrounded by roses and champagne to celebrate.
For a more intimate gathering of friends and family, the star hosted a swanky dinner with a black and gold theme, and even more Moët and Chandon at the Mount Nelson Hotel.
The guest list included Maps Maponyane, Katlego Maboe, Bobby Blanco and Anton Jeftha.
“The most unforgettable night filled with soooooo much love, laughter and kindness! My heart overflows with gratitude.” Boity wrote on social media.
Check out the snaps:
Fans and friends only had the kindest words for the media personality.
“Mr Buns” Maps penned a heartfelt letter to his best friend on her birthday.
“It’s my bestie's birthday and her name Boitumelo couldn’t be more apt for all the joy she brings into people’s lives. The world’s been blessed to have you on it for 31 years, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the next 31 and beyond,” he wrote.
Happy Birthday to our queen Boity! 31 never looked better.