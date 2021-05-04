WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is the only #GrooveGoals we need

A South African lit up the dance floor at a Black Coffee gig in Houston, Texas recently, and became a TL superstar for her insane party skills.

Twitter user Enhle Hillary became the Mzansi groove ambassador when she turned up at Black Coffee's show at popular nightclub Clé on Sunday.

Moghul was the life of the party, and even introduced the Texas bev lovers to the “Savanah challenge".'

A video of her breaking it down to an Uncle Vinny hit was shared by Black Coffee and showed sis balancing a can on her head and hitting a young step.

A chant of “yebo” could be heard in the background, while those around her pulled out their phones to take a video.

“Houston was insane, they were shook but ubeyivibe uNono,” wrote Black Coffee.