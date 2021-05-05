AKA returns to the spotlight after death of fiancée Nelli Tembe
Rapper AKA is back in the public space after the tragic death of his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe last month.
Nelli died aged 22 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town last month.
Though he has asked for privacy, it seems the rapper is slowly picking up the pieces, despite still dealing with heartbreak.
The star recently took to Instagram with a snap of himself captioned with a Bible verse to usher in his return and signal to fans he was dealing with the loss.
“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” said AKA, quoting a scripture found in the book of John 16:33.
The star is set to perform at Huawei’s Joburg Day later this month alongside Black Motion, MiCasa, Goodluck and DJ Zinhle.
This will AKA's first performances since the tragic incident.
After Nellis death made news headlines, those close to AKA said he was beside himself with grief and had sought counselling.
Since the incident, AKA has broken his silence and addressed his fans about dealing with grief.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, AKA described the pain of losing the “love of his life”.
“Every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele so much and I’m heartbroken about the unfulfilled life we had planned together.”
“The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me emotionally and psychologically. Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process, and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable.”
The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Nellis death.