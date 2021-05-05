AKA returns to the spotlight after death of fiancée Nelli Tembe

Rapper AKA is back in the public space after the tragic death of his fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe last month.

Nelli died aged 22 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town last month.

Though he has asked for privacy, it seems the rapper is slowly picking up the pieces, despite still dealing with heartbreak.

The star recently took to Instagram with a snap of himself captioned with a Bible verse to usher in his return and signal to fans he was dealing with the loss.

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” said AKA, quoting a scripture found in the book of John 16:33.