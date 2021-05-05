Moonchild Sanelly on women being told ‘sex is a duty’
It’s no secret musician Moonchild Sanelly is passionate about stirring up conversations about “uncomfortable” topics, and she again had the TL buzzing with her advice on sex.
After the TL was abuzz with discussion about bisexuality, the Bashiri hitmaker weighed in.
“Can bisexual men just own it! Because lies are very saddening! I don’t know if you know that there’s plenty of girls who love to have fun with bisexual boys coz’ straight boys be straight up unskilled with some sex things!” said Moonchild.
“Bisexual boys f*** better than straight rigid boys! Girls,. don’t say I never plugged you to real sex!” she tweeted.
Moonchild’s opinions definitely ruffled more than a few feathers. One tweep hit back at the star, saying she has been hitting up the wrong straight men.
Moonchild defended her stance: “Remember there’s women who don’t get taught to say what they want and even worse, women who think sex is a duty,” she wrote.
Another tweep chimed in, claiming Moonchild will see flames when a bisexual man cheats on her with another man.
The Nüdes star hit back: “Cheating is the issue. With who, isn’t! People are people, cheaters will cheat.”
