TshisaLIVE

Moonchild Sanelly on women being told ‘sex is a duty’

05 May 2021 - 15:00
Moonchild Sanelly is all about sex positivity!
Moonchild Sanelly is all about sex positivity!
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

It’s no secret musician Moonchild Sanelly is passionate about stirring up conversations about “uncomfortable” topics, and she again had the TL buzzing with her advice on sex.  

After the TL was abuzz with discussion about bisexuality, the Bashiri hitmaker weighed in. 

“Can bisexual men just own it! Because lies are very saddening! I don’t know if you know that there’s plenty of girls who love to have fun with bisexual boys coz’ straight boys be straight up unskilled with some sex things!” said Moonchild. 

“Bisexual boys f*** better than straight rigid boys! Girls,. don’t say I never plugged you to real sex!” she tweeted.

Moonchild’s opinions definitely ruffled more than a few feathers. One tweep hit back at the star, saying she has been hitting up the wrong straight men.

Moonchild defended her stance: “Remember there’s women who don’t get taught to say what they want and even worse, women who think sex is a duty,” she wrote.

Another tweep chimed in, claiming Moonchild will see flames when a bisexual man cheats on her with another man.

The Nüdes star hit back: “Cheating is the issue. With who, isn’t! People are people, cheaters will cheat.”

WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly takes aim at absent fathers

The internet praised Moonchild for hitting back!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man

"There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex," Sizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Moonchild Sanelly on how running away from home made her business savvy

Moonchild explains how she makes her money moves!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Somizi’s Cape Town weekday getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s why these six celebs won’t appear on MacG’s podcast TshisaLIVE
  5. Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X