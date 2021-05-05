TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology

05 May 2021 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee has responded to cheating claims.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

DJ Prince Kaybee has issued a public apology for “disappointing” and “humiliating” those close to him in the wake of cheating accusations levelled against him on social media. 

The Hosh hitmaker issued the statement on Twitter, admitting to the claims after a woman shared screenshots of a conversation between them. The conversation, which went viral on Twitter on Tuesday night, alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship.  

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Prince Kaybee.

Prince Kaybee and radio presenter Zola Mhlongo have been dating since 2020.

Last year, in an episode of the hit YouTube series Defining Love, Zola and Prince Kaybee opened up about their romance and how they started dating. 

Zola has not publicly commented on Kaybee’s public apology to the cheating scandal. 

Kaybee’s confession sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many users weighing in on the cheating scandal.

Here are some of the reactions:

