Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology
DJ Prince Kaybee has issued a public apology for “disappointing” and “humiliating” those close to him in the wake of cheating accusations levelled against him on social media.
The Hosh hitmaker issued the statement on Twitter, admitting to the claims after a woman shared screenshots of a conversation between them. The conversation, which went viral on Twitter on Tuesday night, alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship.
“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Prince Kaybee.
I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my Mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 4, 2021
Prince Kaybee and radio presenter Zola Mhlongo have been dating since 2020.
Last year, in an episode of the hit YouTube series Defining Love, Zola and Prince Kaybee opened up about their romance and how they started dating.
Zola has not publicly commented on Kaybee’s public apology to the cheating scandal.
Kaybee’s confession sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many users weighing in on the cheating scandal.
Here are some of the reactions:
How does Prince Kaybee go on defining love with Zola and then turn around and cheat on her like that ?— 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥❄️ (@MabuselaOratile) May 4, 2021
In conclusion men are vile.
Haibo Prince Kaybee and Zolani those two I put them up there as the perfect couple, what is this now😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sgOcSoXHRz— 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) May 4, 2021
After God fear men! Prince Kaybee introduced his girlfriend to his mom, took pictures, did everything together but still cheated on her. You'd think cheating is the new norm I swear these days🚮 pic.twitter.com/AqDKwEOya0— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) May 4, 2021
Don't tell me about Prince Kaybee and Zola, I've got enough problems pic.twitter.com/mMxby8FvvV— The Gupta (@DisaneSabelo) May 4, 2021
"Prince Kaybee even introduced Zola to his mother"— 🆄🅼🆂🆆🅰🅿🅷🅴🅽🅸 (@MduZero11) May 4, 2021
Don't you know that mothers are the best 'wingman' , they're loyalty is to their sons. pic.twitter.com/zuSMDtr594
We need Prince Kaybee ko men's conference, he must share how he managed to keep a girl as a side chick for 5 years without getting caught. 🤣😂😭🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hBcADHCQEg— Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦 (@SciiTheComedist) May 4, 2021