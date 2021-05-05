Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology

DJ Prince Kaybee has issued a public apology for “disappointing” and “humiliating” those close to him in the wake of cheating accusations levelled against him on social media.

The Hosh hitmaker issued the statement on Twitter, admitting to the claims after a woman shared screenshots of a conversation between them. The conversation, which went viral on Twitter on Tuesday night, alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Prince Kaybee.