WATCH | Hulisani Ravele announces she won’t host Saftas, thanks SA for the love

Former YoTV star and radio presenter Hulisani Ravele has announced she won't be the host of this year's Saftas, despite the viral #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15 campaign.

Hulasani took to her Twitter to announce the sad news with gratitude for the people who had rallied behind her and the hashtag.

“Hello, bo beyps ... just wanted to let you know that I will not be hosting the #SAFTAs. I love and appreciate you for what you did for me with #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15,” she captioned her video.

The media personality explained she was presented with the opportunity by the Safta15 organisers, however talks around the gig didn't work out as she had hoped and she had to let it go.

“I wanted to be the very first to let you know that sadly I will not be hosting the Saftas. The opportunity did come up, however things didn't work out and that's OK. You win some, you lose some.

“I do know that there are victories out there with just my name on them,” Hulisani said before she expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she felt through the #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15.

Watch the full video below: