WATCH | Hulisani Ravele announces she won’t host Saftas, thanks SA for the love
Former YoTV star and radio presenter Hulisani Ravele has announced she won't be the host of this year's Saftas, despite the viral #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15 campaign.
Hulasani took to her Twitter to announce the sad news with gratitude for the people who had rallied behind her and the hashtag.
“Hello, bo beyps ... just wanted to let you know that I will not be hosting the #SAFTAs. I love and appreciate you for what you did for me with #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15,” she captioned her video.
The media personality explained she was presented with the opportunity by the Safta15 organisers, however talks around the gig didn't work out as she had hoped and she had to let it go.
“I wanted to be the very first to let you know that sadly I will not be hosting the Saftas. The opportunity did come up, however things didn't work out and that's OK. You win some, you lose some.
“I do know that there are victories out there with just my name on them,” Hulisani said before she expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she felt through the #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15.
Watch the full video below:
Hello bo beyps...just wanted to let you know that I will not be hosting the #SAFTAs. I love and appreciate you for what you did for me with #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15. ❤️ A special thank you to @PhilMphela, may God and the angels enlarge your territory. 🕯🙏🏾 Ndo livhuwa, aa. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7HHNPh5m5e— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 4, 2021
#HulisaniMustHostSaftas15 happened unexpectedly earlier this year, after Hulisani's seemingly random tweet about her desire to host the TV and Film industry awards turned into a full-blown social media campaign that ended up on the Twitter trends list, as Mzansi agreed that Hulisani would be the perfect host for the awards.
Hulisani's tweet gained traction when entertainment blogger Phil Mphela endorsed Hulisani and began the hashtag to start a campaign for her to get the gig.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE while she watched the hashtag gain momentum a few hours after it began, Hulisani expressed her disbelief at the “unexpected” turn of events.
“My freckles and I were in disbelief! Last night when I tweeted, I was just manifesting out loud. I honestly did not expect what I am seeing right now.
“I am so insanely humbled and grateful. To be showered with such love and positivity and so many people wanting this for me is mind-blowing. For so many people to genuinely just want me to win in life is deeply humbling and affirming,” she said at the time.
The Saftas are yet to announce who will be hosting the awards but recently announced the list of nominees.