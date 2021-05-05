Watch out Marvel! This SA ‘Spider-Man’ with killer dance moves has the internet in a mess
Videos of “Spider-Man” dancing to amapiano have gone viral, with many calling for “Peter Parker” to behave.
In one video, a person dressed in the superhero costume can be seen dancing to MFR Souls’ hit song Amanikiniki.
In another, they can be seen dancing to Makhadzi’s Murahu hit track, alongside other characters.
Spidey entertained guests at a function, dropping young gwara gwara and voshos like they owned the groove.
Watch the videos below
@Khadzinator must see this😂😂— Thee Blackish Skyvo (@TheeBlackishsky) May 4, 2021
Spiderman dancing perfectly to the jam🔥 pic.twitter.com/mWglScmMmG
On social media, many dubbed the dancer “Sipho-Man” and praised their dance moves.
Someone called him 'Sipho-man' and I hate to say it but I do see it. 😩💀— AyaNda 🤍 (@__AyaNda__) May 4, 2021
Sipho-man beats #SpiderMan hands down emjaiv'weni lol 🤣🤣From Gwara grawa straight to the Spider man pose followed by the vosho. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/hZMEPPwn7a— Ursula (@Urshygirl) May 3, 2021