Watch out Marvel! This SA ‘Spider-Man’ with killer dance moves has the internet in a mess

05 May 2021 - 13:00
Videos of 'Spider-Man' dancing to amapiano at what appears to be a function have gone viral.
Videos of “Spider-Man” dancing to amapiano have gone viral, with many calling for “Peter Parker” to behave.

In one video, a person dressed in the superhero costume can be seen dancing to MFR Souls’ hit song Amanikiniki.

In another, they can be seen dancing to Makhadzi’s Murahu hit track, alongside other characters. 

Spidey entertained guests at a function, dropping young gwara gwara and voshos like they owned the groove.

Watch the videos below

On social media, many dubbed the dancer “Sipho-Man” and praised their dance moves.

