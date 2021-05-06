LOL! Bonang says she slid into Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos' DMs - the streets are a mess!

Media personality Bonang Matheba has joked that she may be back in the dating game but only if known billionaires such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are playing, because only they are on her radar.

After philanthropic power couple Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are parting ways after 27 years of marriage, the Microsoft business magnate is now on the romantic radar of women across the globe, and it seems moghel is also on the list.

The House of BNG CEO was asked by a tweep if she had hit up Bill Gates since the split, as many have been doing and taking to the TL to declare.

“I've DMed him ... Jeff too! Send me prayers,” Bonang tweeted in response.