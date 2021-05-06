TshisaLIVE

LOL! Bonang says she slid into Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos' DMs - the streets are a mess!

06 May 2021 - 14:00
Bonang joked that she's in Bill Gates' DMs.
Bonang joked that she's in Bill Gates' DMs.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Media personality Bonang Matheba has joked that she may be back in the dating game but only if known billionaires such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are playing, because only they are on her radar.

After philanthropic power couple Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are parting ways after 27 years of marriage, the Microsoft business magnate is now on the romantic radar of women across the globe, and it seems moghel is also on the list.

The House of BNG CEO was asked by a tweep if she had hit up Bill Gates since the split, as many have been doing and taking to the TL to declare. 

I've DMed him ... Jeff too! Send me prayers,” Bonang tweeted in response.

Tweeps rallied behind Bonang, saying even if it's only jokes, they are rooting for her in the pursuit of dating a billionaire bae.

Check them out:

Even B's bestie Sizwe Dhlomo was all here for her sliding into the DMs to secure one of the world's richest men. In fact, he went as far as offering her the men's digits.

Bonang was more than keen to get the party started.

Though she is known for serving looks and popping champagne, the star often gives the TL a couple of laughs. 

A tweep recently professed their love for Bonang and offered to do anything for her, and B had the perfect response:

Please send me money, need to do my hair (heart emoji)” said Bonang.

And the fan stayed true to his word, asking for her banking details. 

