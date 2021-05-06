TshisaLIVE

Mpho Letsholonyane is grateful for her kids as she reflects on previous miscarriage

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
06 May 2021 - 08:00
Mpho Letsholonyane is grateful to be a mommy to her kids.
Image: Instagram/Mpho Letsholonyane

As her son celebrated his ninth birthday, Mpho Letsholonyane reflected on how she was told she'd never conceive at 17 and how she suffered a miscarriage at 28.

Both Mpho and her husband, soccer player Reneilwe Letsholonyane, took to their respective social media pages to wish their son blessings and long life on his ninth birthday.

Mpho expressed how grateful she was to be a mother, as she looked back on a time she thought she would never have such moments.

"(I) still can’t believe that I went from being told that I’d never be able to conceive at age 17 because of endometriosis, to managing to conceive and then suffering a miscarriage at age 28, to now celebrating 9 years of life with this young man,” Mpho shared on Twitter.

The mother of two then used her experience to caution people against asking women when they will have children. She said people don't know what others are going through and should never assume that people are not having children by choice.

You [have] got no clue how much pain it took for me to even get to this 1. This is why we ask that you don’t go around asking people when they’re having children, it’s not always a smooth journey,” she said.

Mpho then sent some love and light vibes to everyone who was trying to have a child but was struggling.

“Love to everyone who is trying to have a child. I hope your prayers will be answered some day. Also sending love to all angel mommies and daddies.”

Mpho's thread touched a lot of her followers, who thanked her for sharing her story and challenges with fertility-related issues.

Others shared their testimonies, saying that after being told they would never conceive, they had their miracle babies, while others thanked her for her prayers for couples who are struggling to have children.

Here are some of the comments:

