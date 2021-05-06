Mpho Letsholonyane is grateful for her kids as she reflects on previous miscarriage

As her son celebrated his ninth birthday, Mpho Letsholonyane reflected on how she was told she'd never conceive at 17 and how she suffered a miscarriage at 28.

Both Mpho and her husband, soccer player Reneilwe Letsholonyane, took to their respective social media pages to wish their son blessings and long life on his ninth birthday.

Mpho expressed how grateful she was to be a mother, as she looked back on a time she thought she would never have such moments.

"(I) still can’t believe that I went from being told that I’d never be able to conceive at age 17 because of endometriosis, to managing to conceive and then suffering a miscarriage at age 28, to now celebrating 9 years of life with this young man,” Mpho shared on Twitter.