WATCH | DJ Maphorisa claims Kwesta didn't pay him for producing hit single 'Ngud'

DJ Maphorisa has caused a stir with claims that rapper Kwesta did not pay him for work on Ngud'.

It all began after Phori took to his Instagram Live on Wednesday where he told fans that after working on three songs with Kwesta, he was allegedly not compensated for his work including producing the hit rap single Ngud'.

In the video, Maphorisa claimed that after the overwhelming success of Ngud', which also contributed to Kwesta's career skyrocketing, he expected the rapper to at least give him R20K or R50K to “appreciate” his contribution.

Watch the video here: