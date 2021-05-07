Clement Maosa asks fans to stop sending nudes to his DMs
Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa has called out Twitter users who send him uninvited nude images.
Taking to social media, the actor had a PSA for those who come to his DMs with unsolicited pictures:
“Stop sending nudes! Stop sending nudes! Stop sending nudes!” exclaimed Clement.
STOP SENDING NUDES!— Clement Maosa (@clementmaosa) May 5, 2021
Though many agreed with the star's sentiments, one user told him to mind his business when it comes to nude photographs.
However, Clement came with the reminder: My DMs, my rules.
“It’s my business if they are sent to my inbox ... now read your comment 3 times and try put it into practice!," he tweeted.
It’s my business if they are sent to my inbox....— Clement Maosa (@clementmaosa) May 5, 2021
now read your comment 3 times and try put it into practice! https://t.co/gxM86w5GR4
Clement isn't the only star who's waged a war on unsolicited nudes. A few years ago, socialite Zodwa Wabantu was gatvol of men “sending their CVs” to her and started blocking all those who DM her their nudes.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she said that the trouble started after she broke up with former fiancé Ntobeko. However, She had a reminder for fans that she was happy in her relationship with then-boyfriend Vusi and she wasn't looking to replace him.
“They started sending me messages and naked pictures of themselves. They were sending me their CVs because they thought I was looking for a new bae,” said Zodwa.
“I am happy with Vusi and people mustn't come looking for trouble. People have a lot of opinions about our relationship, they must just sit down.”