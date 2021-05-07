TshisaLIVE

Here's what fans think of Shekhinah's 'Trouble in Paradise'

07 May 2021 - 12:00
The streets have weighed on Shekhinah's latest drop!
The streets have weighed on Shekhinah's latest drop!
Image: Supplied

Internationally acclaimed artist Shekhinah has dropped her highly-anticipated album Trouble In Paradise and it's got a stamp of approval from fans. 

The 12-track album has features from artists such as Bey T, Luke Goliath and Una Rams.

In a statement from Sony Music, the songstress explained that Trouble In Paradise explores a journey of soul-searching in the face of love.  

The album has been described as a well-written tale of the rise and fall you experience when loving someone, being heartbroken and then learning that you should have always loved yourself first.

"(The) body of work takes us through waves of pain, loss, recovery, and, finally, the acceptance of what her life has become. Trouble In Paradise explores the reality of life without all the filters,” read the statement.

Trouble in Paradise follows the success of Shekhinah's debut album Rose Gold, which achieved certified platinum status. 

Mzansi has also weighed in on the album, with many praising the star for delivering her signature Shekhinah sound.

Check out their responses:

READ MORE

Pop star Shekhinah​ has eyes for ​Indian takeout, Netflix and chill

The singer just released her latest single, "Fixate", last month. She tells us what's on her radar.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Black Coffee thanks Drake for always 'sending the elevator back down'

Black Coffee also sends the elevator back down for others in his own way
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Shekhinah and ProVerb share inspiring stories with orphaned and vulnerable children

SPONSORED | Cadbury Dairy Milk is calling on ordinary South Africans to share original stories told from the heart
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'He's been watching Uncle Vinny's videos' - Malema's dance moves have ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Stephanie Ndlovu says exercise & diet are better than expensive skincare ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I had to make sure Black Coffee feels at home', says viral SA 'Groove Queen' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
X