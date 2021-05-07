Here's what fans think of Shekhinah's 'Trouble in Paradise'
Internationally acclaimed artist Shekhinah has dropped her highly-anticipated album Trouble In Paradise and it's got a stamp of approval from fans.
The 12-track album has features from artists such as Bey T, Luke Goliath and Una Rams.
In a statement from Sony Music, the songstress explained that Trouble In Paradise explores a journey of soul-searching in the face of love.
The album has been described as a well-written tale of the rise and fall you experience when loving someone, being heartbroken and then learning that you should have always loved yourself first.
"(The) body of work takes us through waves of pain, loss, recovery, and, finally, the acceptance of what her life has become. Trouble In Paradise explores the reality of life without all the filters,” read the statement.
Trouble in Paradise follows the success of Shekhinah's debut album Rose Gold, which achieved certified platinum status.
Can’t believe #TroubleInParadise is out thank God I got so nervous and passed out 😭🖤🥂 pic.twitter.com/5ipisrlwDJ— SHEKHINAH (@shekhinahd) May 7, 2021
Mzansi has also weighed in on the album, with many praising the star for delivering her signature Shekhinah sound.
Check out their responses:
#Shekinah just made my year 😎🙈🙌🏾🙌🏾🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/LKsMmymYBH— Siye Le Roux (@Mfana_KaSiwe) May 7, 2021
Shekinah stans welcome me 🔥❤ #TroubleInParadise is amazing. pic.twitter.com/XNMnCtaRUG— Fundiswa Nkabini 🗡🇿🇦 (@FNkabini) May 7, 2021
Shekhinah is the best female vocalist we have in the country if not the whole of Africa, no cap!🔥🔥 #TroubleInParadise pic.twitter.com/orIoQd2dst— The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) May 7, 2021
Shekinah did the things on #TroubleInParadise my favorite song is Fixate "when you let them laugh, still it never made me mad, I'm a team playa, learning to love you" pic.twitter.com/K8Zdj0KFjI— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) May 7, 2021
#Shekinah 🔥🔥🔥 that short laugh she does at the end of *Diamonds Do* okare she's going to say something 🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/jmQBOLbD2R— Odi Kenoshi (@OKenoshi) May 7, 2021
Vigro Deep, Shekinah, Dj Khaled, Kwesta...— Chef👨🏾🍳K (@koenamorake) May 7, 2021
So many albums to listen to.🙆🏾♂️ I’m going to need a lot of chores to get through all these🤞🏾