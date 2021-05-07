Here's what fans think of Shekhinah's 'Trouble in Paradise'

Internationally acclaimed artist Shekhinah has dropped her highly-anticipated album Trouble In Paradise and it's got a stamp of approval from fans.

The 12-track album has features from artists such as Bey T, Luke Goliath and Una Rams.

In a statement from Sony Music, the songstress explained that Trouble In Paradise explores a journey of soul-searching in the face of love.

The album has been described as a well-written tale of the rise and fall you experience when loving someone, being heartbroken and then learning that you should have always loved yourself first.

"(The) body of work takes us through waves of pain, loss, recovery, and, finally, the acceptance of what her life has become. Trouble In Paradise explores the reality of life without all the filters,” read the statement.

Trouble in Paradise follows the success of Shekhinah's debut album Rose Gold, which achieved certified platinum status.