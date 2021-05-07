TshisaLIVE

Thuso Mbedu apologises for tweeting her gratitude to MacG amid backlash

Twitter made it known the podcast host has been ‘cancelled’ over past homophobic comments

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 May 2021 - 11:00
US based actress Thuso Mbedu issued an apology after being informed of the full story.
US based actress Thuso Mbedu issued an apology after being informed of the full story.
Image: Instagram/Thuso Mbedu

An innocent tweet to MacG from actress Thuso Mbedu backfired after she was slammed  for “praising” the personality who has been “cancelled” over past homophobic comments.

The Underground Railroad star, who is based in the US, expressed her gratitude to MacG after watching an episode of his podcast in which he and the team applauded her achievements.

The actress also congratulated the podcast host on the “great things” he was doing.

It was clear Thuso did not know about the backlash MacG received a few months ago over comments he made about the LGBTQI+ community. This resulted in her landing in hot water. 

Thuso shared her confusion when one tweep said MacG had “done her dirty” and she needed to “investigate”.

The way ngidideke ngakhona (I’m confused). What’s being investigated? Bathe (they said) congrats. I said thanks. I’m not sure what’s going on beyond that,” Thuso shared.

Thuso then turned to a person she trusts and asked for the full 411 on what the big fuss was all about.

After being brought up to speed on the full story, Thuso decided to delete her initial post and issued a statement. 

“I deleted a previous post as it seems to have offended some. I didn’t know why so I went to someone I trust and who I knew could give me better insight. Others chose to educate me and it’s out of care and respect for them that I deleted my post.”

However, Thuso made it clear to those who dragged her and were using the MacG tweet to troll her that she wouldn’t be bullied by them. 

“Please note, ‘Delete this’ and throwing side comments doesn’t educate anyone on anything and as a result, little to nothing is changed,” she said.

Heres the thread that caused the stir: 

Thuso Mbedu tells fans to follow Covid-19 protocols amid plans for watch parties

Less than 10 days to go, guys!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thuso Mbedu on the hardships of 2016: 'I would have taken my life that year'

I got the tattoo after struggling with depression (for most of 2016) and declaring that without faith in God, hope in my purpose, love of God and my ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Thuso Mbedu spills the tea on meeting Viola Davis and travel restrictions

Thuso Mbedu is the pride and joy of Mzansi!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

‘Jonga Thuso is a gone girl!’ Mzansi celebrates Thuso Mbedu’s latest win

"So happy for Thuso Mbedu. That girl is extremely talented. She deserves this and more," one tweep said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'He's been watching Uncle Vinny's videos' - Malema's dance moves have ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Stephanie Ndlovu says exercise & diet are better than expensive skincare ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I had to make sure Black Coffee feels at home', says viral SA 'Groove Queen' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
X