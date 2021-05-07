WATCH | Zola 7 on living with epilepsy, his ‘mysterious’ son & those Unathi dating rumours

After making its debut in cinemas a few weeks ago, the highly-anticipated interview between Mac G and Zola 7 finally premiered on YouTube.

Zola 7 is one of Mzansi most loved stars, blessing the country with timeless hit songs including Ghetto Fabulous, Don’t Cry, Stars and Mdlwembe, among many others.

Fans were excited to hear him have a candid conversation with Podcast and Chill’s MacG, whose interviews are a firm fave for often being unfiltered and raw.

Zola held nothing back as he told his life story and dished wisdom.

On the show Zola 7 ending

In the interview, Zola spoke about how Zola 7 changed his life and how he hoped to revive the show because the country needs it.

Epilepsy diagnosis, drastic weight loss and car accidents

The legend revealed he was diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating Mageu, porridge and fish,” he shared.

Watch the full episode below: