Xolani Mayekiso bids farewell to 'The Queen' with heartbreaking exit
Actor Xolani Mayekiso has left fans deep in the feels after he bid farewell to his well-loved character Thato on the hit show The Queen.
In his final episode, Thato was set to marry bae Vuyiswa, now played by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo. In a shocking turn of events that had fans shook, Thato was killed moments before the pair were set to tie the knot.
Taking to social media, Xolani announced his departure from the show, thanking everyone for their response to Thato.
“Thank you for welcoming 'Thato' in to your homes from season 2. The opportunity has been amazing. What a journey... I'm so grateful. It's a wrap guys! Big thank you to the cast & crew,” wrote Xolani.
Even show producer and actress Connie Ferguson only had praise on Thato's end of the road.
“You’re an amazing talent! What a performance tonight! Way to go out my boy! Take a bow! Till the next one!” said Connie.
You’re an amazing talent! What a performance tonight! Way to go out my boy! Take a bow! Till the next one!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️❤️❤️ #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/e3Ifmjhko3— Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) May 6, 2021
Teary-eyed fans took to social media to say goodbye to the popular supporting character, with many emotional messages filling up the TL. Check out their reactions:
Well done to Xolani. He literally grew up with the character. He played “Thato” very well in my opinion 👏🏾😅#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XmQxiNQwW3— T.H.A.T.O (@T_Moshoeshoe) May 6, 2021
No no no this is all wrong 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔Thato doesnt deserve this #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iF8CECSNpo— DorahBonolo❤ (@DorahBonolo) May 6, 2021
Yhoo dude was literally crying... But oh well all the best hope we will see you soon on our TV screens ❤️❤️❤️— Zandile Radebe (@Zandile36285085) May 7, 2021
#TheQueen Thato was phenomenal , that scene was remarkable 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/65fs4QhAPO— RIPDMX (@madymamadima) May 6, 2021
Thato didn't have to go out this way🥺💔💔#TheQueenMzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/RxkyXbOAG4— 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓫𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓵𝓮 (@afterglowxxxx) May 6, 2021
@XolaniMayekiso Thank u for the stellar performances. Last night yona. Yoh, I felt it. Wow. I'm a fan and wish u all the best in your future endeavors.— Faith (@Faith11827231) May 7, 2021
You are such an amazing human. Wishing you all the best in your endeavor 🥂 @XolaniMayekiso— Ericah Nkosi (@EricahNkosi) May 7, 2021
Mzansi has had much loss to deal when it comes to the nation's hottest shows. Actress Dawn Thandeka King recently said goodbye to her character MaNgcobo on Uzalo.
In an emotional moment, the “Kingpin of KwaMashu” rallied her troops one last time before she headed off into hiding in Mozambique.
“We did well. We shook this township. We planted a seed and it grew. They’ll never forget us, wherever they are. They’ll never forget our gang. We showed them flames. They bowed down to us,” she said in a passionate speech.