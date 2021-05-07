Xolani Mayekiso bids farewell to 'The Queen' with heartbreaking exit

Actor Xolani Mayekiso has left fans deep in the feels after he bid farewell to his well-loved character Thato on the hit show The Queen.

In his final episode, Thato was set to marry bae Vuyiswa, now played by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo. In a shocking turn of events that had fans shook, Thato was killed moments before the pair were set to tie the knot.

Taking to social media, Xolani announced his departure from the show, thanking everyone for their response to Thato.

“Thank you for welcoming 'Thato' in to your homes from season 2. The opportunity has been amazing. What a journey... I'm so grateful. It's a wrap guys! Big thank you to the cast & crew,” wrote Xolani.