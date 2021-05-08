Nomzamo Mbatha rubs shoulders with Prince Harry at Global Citizen concert for vaccine equity
SA-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha was recently seen fighting for change alongside British royal Prince Harry and some of the world’s most influential names at the star-studded VAX LIVE concert.
As one of the Global Citizen ambassadors and a philanthropist in her own right, it didn’t come as a shock for her fans when they saw she was among those fighting for vaccine equity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Instagram, the star said she was overjoyed at the success of the concert, and even dropped a few snaps of herself working with world leader Prince Harry.
“Thank you to the G7 governments, private sector companies and pharmaceutical organisations that have pledged. To the incredible chairs, hosts, performers and organisers, it’s an honour to have shared that stage for global good. Vaccine equity, no-one is to be left behind,” wrote Nomzamo.
The Global Citizen organisation rallied world leaders, royalty and celebrities to the star-studded concert aimed at raising funds and awareness on vaccine equity, according to the Global Citizen website.
Nomzamo often uses her star power for good.
Earlier this year, with people’s support, she raised $10m (about R144m) in collaboration with the CottonOn Foundation for society’s most vulnerable and marginalised.
In a video expressing her gratitude, Nomzamo said they had put together 17,000 food packs in the past year that had been delivered to schools across the continent.
“We also have put together more than 19,000 educational materials sets they can use at home as we know the pandemic has affected schools in the most notorious way. We wanted to make sure no child was left behind no matter what educational systems they are exposed to.”