Msizi James celebrates having two moms

947 radio personality Msizi James has the rare privilege of having two wonderful women he calls mom and while that does mean going double on the presents for Mother's Day, the radio personality wouldn't have it any other way.

While it's not uncommon for Africans to be raised by an “army” of mothers, Msizi's story is a bit different, in that his second mom came in the form of a big-hearted American woman.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the radio personality expressed his gratitude as he explained how his having two moms came about.

“I was raised by two strong women, my biological mom Sylvia and my American mom Pat. Pat came into my life when I was five and though she never adopted me, she pretty much raised me, as I lived with her till I was 18.

“This was a great help to my biological mom, Sylvia, who is a single mom of four, with me being the last born. They taught me everything I know today, and their joint wisdom has been a guiding light in my life,” Msizi said.

The recently engaged Msizi said looking at his life, he wouldn't change a thing and shared that his love for music comes from Pat, who always played such a wide variety of music in the house growing up, from Bob Dylan to Johnny Clegg.

Before adding that he gets his sense of humour and love for people from Sylvia — who he explained, has spent her whole life in public service, running her own NGO that takes care of families in the community Molweni, KZN, where she grew up.