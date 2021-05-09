'You're right but some humility wouldn’t hurt' — Stogie T's advice for fans who 'argue' with artists

Rapper Tumi “Stogie T” Molekane has taken aim at fans who debate with artists over their music, saying that don't know the full story behind their art.

Taking to Twitter, the star had some thoughts on how fans come for artists when they disagree with their work. Stogie reminded fans that even though they may have arguments, they should remember the creative process artists go through to create their masterpieces.

Even if they are right, there should be some humility in their criticisms.

“Every time you argue with an artist about their work, which is your right as a consumer, try to remember that there is a big chunk of the process that is blind to you when you can only see the finished product. Again, you're right but some humility wouldn’t hurt,” said Stogie.