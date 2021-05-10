Cyril Ramphosa and Nathi Mthethwa lead government tributes to Sibongile Khumalo

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to performer and educator Dr Sibongile Khumalo, who died on Thursday at the age of 63, saying the country would “miss her greatly”.

Khumalo was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in 2008 for her contribution to the development of South African art and culture in the musical fields of jazz and opera.

“This is a moment of great sadness for all of us who were mesmerised and moved by the power, sensuality and improvisation of Sibongile Khumalo’s unique voice.

“Not only was she an unmistakable voice on concert stages around our country and the world, but she was a voice of advocacy for the performing arts, for the rights and place of women in our society, and for human rights at large.

“As a music academic, she was also a voice of instruction and inspiration to new generations of artists who had the privilege of learning from a performer who was at the pinnacle of her career. We will miss her greatly,” said Ramaphosa.