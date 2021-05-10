Lebo Mashile advises tweeps to update their wills
'None of these things are nice to think about, but you will spare your beloveds enormous additional trauma'
Poet Lebo Mashile has weighed in on the importance of having a will in place to “spare your beloveds enormous additional trauma”.
Even though most people do not like to talk about death, the poet highlighted how important it was to prepare for the end of life as it will help make things easier for your loved ones when you are gone.
In a conversation on Twitter, Lebo urged tweeps to “please update your will and name an executor. Tell your loved ones where they can find your insurance documents and who to contact”.
Lebo saodt by naming the executor of your will, there will be less trauma and fewer squabbles.
Please update your will and name an executor. Tell your loved ones where they can find your insurance documents and who to contact. None of these things are nice to think about, but you will spare your beloveds enormous additional trauma should you pass on.— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) January 12, 2021
A tweep replied that some people were afraid to share information about their insurance policies because their families will “accelerate on the path to the payout”.
The poet replied that one doesn’t have to show family the insurance amounts and only tell them which companies you have polices with and who to contact.
You don’t have to show them the amounts. Tell them which companies you have polices with and who to contact.— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) January 12, 2021