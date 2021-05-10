Lebo Mashile advises tweeps to update their wills

Poet Lebo Mashile has weighed in on the importance of having a will in place to “spare your beloveds enormous additional trauma”.

Even though most people do not like to talk about death, the poet highlighted how important it was to prepare for the end of life as it will help make things easier for your loved ones when you are gone.

In a conversation on Twitter, Lebo urged tweeps to “please update your will and name an executor. Tell your loved ones where they can find your insurance documents and who to contact”.

Lebo saodt by naming the executor of your will, there will be less trauma and fewer squabbles.