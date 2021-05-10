Mihlali N won’t be used to push the idea she’s all about ‘giving to men’

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has slammed the use of her pictures without permission and to push agendas she does not support at all.

While Mihlali continues to make waves as a make-up guru and YouTuber, it’s not surprising that her ever-growing popularity has caught the attention of trolls.

With fake accounts using the star’s name making the rounds, Mihlali has addressed how these accounts use her face to push a certain agenda about men.

However, the YouTube sensation has shut down these users.

“Don’t use my pictures then tweet about giving men money. Hayibo not on my watch,”