Mihlali N won’t be used to push the idea she’s all about ‘giving to men’

10 May 2021 - 13:30
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase made it clear she isn't here for giving men money.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase has slammed the use of her pictures without permission and to push agendas she does not support at all.

While Mihlali continues to make waves as a make-up guru and YouTuber, it’s not surprising that her ever-growing popularity has caught the attention of trolls.

With fake accounts using the star’s name making the rounds, Mihlali has addressed how these accounts use her face to push a certain agenda about men.

However, the YouTube sensation has shut down these users.

“Don’t use my pictures then tweet about giving men money. Hayibo not on my watch,” 

Mihlali’s fans couldn’t believe the cheek some people have to use other people’s pictures without consent. Some tweeps also shared their two cents on the women “giving men money” topic.

Here are some of the responses:

Mihlali is known for her fiery clap backs and telling it like it is on the TL.

Earlier this year, the star took to Twitter to call out rude folk.

She expressed how the importance of “learning how to communicate effectively without being mean and condescending” was a good trait to have. The star also highlighted that you can be firm, stand your ground, get your point across and call someone out without being rude. 

“You can be firm without being rude. You can stand your ground without being rude. You can get your point across without being rude. You can call someone out without being rude. Learn how to communicate effectively without being mean, bossy and condescending,” she wrote. 

