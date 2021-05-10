OPINION | Art is art and we have to stop gunning for Rasta The Artist

His art is intentional, and don’t forget that

What has also been seen in the criticism is people assuming it is his supposed “incompetence” or “lack of understanding” that leads to his controversial artworks, that he is genuinely incapable of painting someone’s face with accuracy.

However, art is often intentional. Every stroke on Rasta’s canvas was a choice he made. Even if it isn’t, he isn’t afraid to say so.

Even if you want to come for him, he is an example of the beauty that is art: we get to see an artist’s perspective, no matter what you think about it.

In fact, he has addressed his haters and explained why his paintings look the way they do.

His (alive) subjects like his work

The biggest critcism faced by Rasta is that his portraits don’t look like his subjects, but this is not unusual in the art world.

Initially, Rasta mainly painted people in memoriam, which made it hard for the rest of us to know whether his subject would object to being depicted through his lens.

However, the painter has expanded his repertoire to include local and international prominent figures who are alive and doing great things.

While he sure does go against the grain like all the greats, more often than not Rasta’s art has genuinely been shown appreciation by the celebrities he has painted.

Media personality Khanyi Mbau had the TL in stitches when the infamous artist had her as his “muse”. Khanyi was presented with the artwork at the Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards she hosted last year.

The actress took to Instagram with excitement about Rasta’s painting. In a video posted to Twitter, Khanyi was LOL-ing at the painting but seemed to truly appreciate the gesture by accepting it.