TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah’s touching Mother’s Day tribute: Like a 50kg bag she’d carry on her head, she carried our family

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 May 2021 - 08:00
Trevor Noah praised how his mother had got her family to where it was today, despite the obstacles she often faced.
Trevor Noah praised how his mother had got her family to where it was today, despite the obstacles she often faced.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has joined the flood of messages on social media celebrating Mother’s Day, penning an emotional tribute to his mom.

The star took to Instagram to post a video of his mom, Patricia, carrying a huge bag on her head, using it as a metaphor for the load she has had to carry in her life.

“She lived her entire life with a giant burden on her head, from her family, her society and even her country. But instead of allowing this burden to stunt her growth, she strengthened her neck, improved her balance and practised walking tall despite that load.”

Trevor praised how his mother had got her family to where it was today, despite the obstacles she often faced.

“The same way she would carry 50kg on her head while having a casual conversation, my mom carried our family every single day. Raising me, teaching me and inspiring me to grow into the best possible version of myself.

“She’s proudly not perfect but always striving for perfection, and for me she was the most perfect mother she could be,” he said, also wishing all mothers who are “carrying all that extra sh*t on their heads”.

Trevor has often spoken of his love and appreciation for his mother, and in 2018 it was announced that his memoir Born a Crime would be made into a movie with Lupita Nyong’o signed on to play Patricia.

“My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda. So it’s beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong’o,” he said at the time.

WATCH | Michael B Jordan invited Trevor Noah to the gym — his response is hilarious!

"Why would I do that to myself as a human being? Why would I, as Trevor Noah, go work out with Michael B Jordan?"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | American TikToker says he can't stand Trevor Noah — here's why

He said Trevor's outspokenness about the injustice faced by black people in America makes no sense because he has no lived experience of it.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Trevor Noah's book to be made into a movie & will star Lupita Nyong'o

Trevor Noah has confirmed Lupita Nyong'o will be playing the part of his mother on the big screen when his book, Born a Crime, is made into a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Mayekiso bids farewell to 'The Queen' with heartbreaking exit TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zola 7 on living with epilepsy, his ‘mysterious’ son & those Unathi ... TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo on her new 'bae', fixing strained relationships & healing TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X