Trevor Noah’s touching Mother’s Day tribute: Like a 50kg bag she’d carry on her head, she carried our family

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has joined the flood of messages on social media celebrating Mother’s Day, penning an emotional tribute to his mom.

The star took to Instagram to post a video of his mom, Patricia, carrying a huge bag on her head, using it as a metaphor for the load she has had to carry in her life.

“She lived her entire life with a giant burden on her head, from her family, her society and even her country. But instead of allowing this burden to stunt her growth, she strengthened her neck, improved her balance and practised walking tall despite that load.”

Trevor praised how his mother had got her family to where it was today, despite the obstacles she often faced.

“The same way she would carry 50kg on her head while having a casual conversation, my mom carried our family every single day. Raising me, teaching me and inspiring me to grow into the best possible version of myself.

“She’s proudly not perfect but always striving for perfection, and for me she was the most perfect mother she could be,” he said, also wishing all mothers who are “carrying all that extra sh*t on their heads”.