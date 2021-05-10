TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer says singer 'fears for her life', vehemently denies she knows suspects

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 May 2021 - 07:24
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo's legal team has again come out to defend her as the court of public opinion continues to take aim at her over the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. 

Kelly's attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy, gave an exclusive interview to eNCA. She spoke on her client's behalf and vehemently denied the singer knew or was linked to the five recently arrested suspects.

“Absolutely not. The investigation, the statements, the events that unfolded have been thoroughly analysed by the police over the years, but there is no knowledge of the five individuals,” she said.

Speaking about the confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document that was leaked, suggesting Kelly was a person of interest because of alleged cellphone records which linked her to one of the five suspects, Magdalene said the leak of the confidential documents was malicious and part of ongoing harassment of her client.

“It had malicious intent  to create sensationalism around an individual who is continuously under perpetual harassment by the media,” she said.

When asked if she was aware that Kelly and her mother allegedly consulted a traditional healer the night after Senzo was murdered, Magdalene said she could neither confirm nor deny this.

Watch a part of the interview below:

Last weekend, the songstress finally broke her silence over the latest developments in the murder case of her late boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain through her lawyer.

The attorney and former EFF treasurer-general released a statement confirming that her law firm had been appointed as Khumalo's legal representative on the matter.

“Our client notes the recent developments which allowed her the opportunity to remain private in the best interest of herself and children, especially that of the daughter she has with Mr Meyiwa.”

“We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect,” Magdalene wrote.

