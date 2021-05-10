TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Norma Mngoma’s #DakiweChallenge moves have the TL shaking

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 May 2021 - 15:00
Norma Mngoma showed off her dance moves in the video.
Image: Instagram/ Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma had the streets in a mess this past weekend when she took part in the viral #DakiweChallenge.

The dance challenge has gripped Mzansi and led to several hilarious videos of groove mates dancing to the hit song Dakiwe by DJ DBN Gogo and Lady Du.

Norma and her friends tried their hand at a turn up hosted by Tarina Patel, posting a clip of themselves on Instagram.

“Yesterday beziwa nyan nyani. What a great [event] indeed,” she wrote.

The comments section was flooded with reactions to the video, with Norma stans here for their queen’s moves.

“Lelale! SiOn,” wrote actress Thuli Phongolo, laughing.

“Love the vibe,” wrote follower Bongiwe.

Tlou wrote: “Every day I choose to be South African. This is beautiful.”

Even DBN Gogo gave it her stamp of approval.

Celebs including Pearl Thusi, Lasizwe, Clement Maosa and Oros Mpofu also took part in the challenges to show their killer leans.

Cava the vibes, cava the combos:

