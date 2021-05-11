TshisaLIVE

DBN Gogo shuts down claims that her family’s 'political connections' got her fame

DBN Gogo (real name Mandisa Radebe) is the daughter of former South African minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 May 2021 - 07:00
DBN Gogo is making waves across Mzansi and she says it's just the beginning.
DBN Gogo is making waves across Mzansi and she says it's just the beginning.
Image: Austin Malema

DBN Gogo has once again had to shut down naysayers for turning a blind eye to her hard work and instead credit her politically-connected family for her growing fame and success.

DBN Gogo (real name Mandisa Radebe) is the daughter of former South African minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe.

Businesswoman and mining magnate, Bridgette Radebe, is her stepmother.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE, the hitmaker and co-creator of the #DakiweChallenge laid down her truth on the matter, slamming all assumptions that she got some advantage because of her parents.

“I started from the bottom and what my family represents due to their occupation has had no impact on my career.

“Instead, my parents only found out a year ago that I was taking DJing as a serious profession. I can thank my friends in the music industry for assisting me and providing an opportunity for me to participate and show off my talent,” she said.

DBN Gogo says her hard work will always speak for her and that her legacy will be described as the “jam-packed entertainer”.

Speaking on the recent success of her hit track Khuza Gogo, the DJ said her journey had only just begun and asked fans to watch out for more.

“Khuza Gogo has had a powerful impact on my career and has pushed me to boundaries I never expected. The love society has given is truly beautiful and all I can say is we are about to bring you a blockbuster, DBN Gogo has only begun.”

And true to her word, the DJ recently went viral again for bringing the heat with hot dance moves that soon became the #DakiweChallenge.

Check the video out below:

On her recent collaboration with Ballantine's, Gogo explained that it was formed by the love of music and entertainment.

“I was looking for a brand that could translate the love I have for the entertainment space and Ballantine's was willing to assist.”

Together they partnered up and created stunning visuals for the Stay True doccie-style collaboration.

“The simple idea of 'stay true and leave an impression', that literally screams DBN Gogo, having the ability to relate to my tradition and my city and using its sounds to project my love and passion for the house and amapiano genres. Every performance I present is not about the set or skill but stamping the performance energy.”

DBN Gogo described what she feels the doccie will do for her brand and career.

“The show does not feel like a reality show, it feels more like a documentary, highlighting the ventures and important moments that have impacted my career and introducing society into the world of the amapiano industry and the impact my background has had on who the brand DBN Gogo is.

“You make your own reality, and never allow anyone to determine what possibilities or heights you can reach. Stay true to yourself!” she said.

READ MORE

DBN Gogo: It’s tough to break through, but females can do 'yanos

Sis is blowing up bigger than fireworks during Diwali
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

DBN Gogo on fame: I struggle to say no

She said one of the hardest lessons she is learning is to say no.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

DBN Gogo catches heat for comments on SA being shut down, not just groove

"My problem is gov not actually dealing with this. But finding scapegoats," tweeted DBN Gogo.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Meanwhile AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba and five others will battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin award.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Xolani Mayekiso bids farewell to 'The Queen' with heartbreaking exit TshisaLIVE
  3. Leaked video footage shows alleged ‘tumultuous’ side to AKA and Nelli Tembe’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zola 7 on living with epilepsy, his ‘mysterious’ son & those Unathi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale claims abusers make their victims look like ‘the crazy ones’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X