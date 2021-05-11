DBN Gogo shuts down claims that her family’s 'political connections' got her fame

DBN Gogo has once again had to shut down naysayers for turning a blind eye to her hard work and instead credit her politically-connected family for her growing fame and success.

DBN Gogo (real name Mandisa Radebe) is the daughter of former South African minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe.

Businesswoman and mining magnate, Bridgette Radebe, is her stepmother.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE, the hitmaker and co-creator of the #DakiweChallenge laid down her truth on the matter, slamming all assumptions that she got some advantage because of her parents.

“I started from the bottom and what my family represents due to their occupation has had no impact on my career.

“Instead, my parents only found out a year ago that I was taking DJing as a serious profession. I can thank my friends in the music industry for assisting me and providing an opportunity for me to participate and show off my talent,” she said.

DBN Gogo says her hard work will always speak for her and that her legacy will be described as the “jam-packed entertainer”.

Speaking on the recent success of her hit track Khuza Gogo, the DJ said her journey had only just begun and asked fans to watch out for more.

“Khuza Gogo has had a powerful impact on my career and has pushed me to boundaries I never expected. The love society has given is truly beautiful and all I can say is we are about to bring you a blockbuster, DBN Gogo has only begun.”

And true to her word, the DJ recently went viral again for bringing the heat with hot dance moves that soon became the #DakiweChallenge.

Check the video out below: