LOL! This scam claims Beyoncé is out of petrol and needs you to spot her R1,600

There are far-fetched scams, and then there are those who claim Beyoncé is in town but ran out of petrol and needs your help.

That's the message one social media user woke up to in their DMs recently from an account claiming to be Bey.

“Hey, this is Beyoncé and I'm in your city. Can you send me $120 (R1,687) for gas so I can perform,” the message read.