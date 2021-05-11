LOL! This scam claims Beyoncé is out of petrol and needs you to spot her R1,600
There are far-fetched scams, and then there are those who claim Beyoncé is in town but ran out of petrol and needs your help.
That's the message one social media user woke up to in their DMs recently from an account claiming to be Bey.
“Hey, this is Beyoncé and I'm in your city. Can you send me $120 (R1,687) for gas so I can perform,” the message read.
Chile... these scammers getting lazy pic.twitter.com/IIeO707Zyl— Obi Does Production (@obidoess) May 9, 2021
Not to be defeated, the con artist then sent a picture of Bey in a car to “prove” that it was her.
Someone send help I’m on the floor crying at this— Obi Does Production (@obidoess) May 9, 2021
What the hell😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eAZoAQli9J
Even with the rand falling below the R14 against the dollar mark, we would not pay so many coins for petrol — sorry, Bey.
And it seems we are not alone.
The socials were filled with comments in reaction to the scam, with some questioning the selfie and sharing similar cons they had seen.
Beyoncé said I'm still in the car. 😂😂 She's waiting on the gas so she can move from the side of the road. ⛽— BeyKnowles (@KnowlezBeyonce) May 10, 2021
Not the “I’m still in the car” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2c72Q8AB1x— ny. (@misseverywhereg) May 10, 2021