LOL! This scam claims Beyoncé is out of petrol and needs you to spot her R1,600

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 May 2021 - 14:00
A scam claims Beyoncé is stuck in her car needing petrol money.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

There are far-fetched scams, and then there are those who claim Beyoncé is in town but ran out of petrol and needs your help.

That's the message one social media user woke up to in their DMs recently from an account claiming to be Bey.

“Hey, this is Beyoncé and I'm in your city. Can you send me $120 (R1,687) for gas so I can perform,” the message read.

Not to be defeated, the con artist then sent a picture of Bey in a car to “prove” that it was her.

Even with the rand falling below the R14 against the dollar mark, we would not pay so many coins for petrol — sorry, Bey.

And it seems we are not alone.

The socials were filled with comments in reaction to the scam, with some questioning the selfie and sharing similar cons they had seen.

