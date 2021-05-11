Mzansi celebs rally around Caster Semenya's bid to have ban overturned

SA’s rich and famous have shown their support for Olympian gold medallist Caster Semenya after she was barred from performing in certain track races across the globe unless she takes hormone-supressing drugs.

In 2019, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court banned Caster from competing while her lawsuit against the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) over regulation of her testosterone levels continued.

She lost her appeal last year but vowed to continue fighting the ruling.

Unilever and beauty brand Lux recently launched a petition to gather support for Caster's bid to overturn the decision that she can only compete in tracks event between 400m and a mile if she takes hormone-suppressing drugs.

“Lux stands with Caster because Lux stands with all women. We believe women should not be judged for how they look, that no woman should be stripped of being a woman,” said the petition.