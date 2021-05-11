TshisaLIVE

Natasha Thahane set to host 'The Underground Railroad' watch party

11 May 2021 - 08:00
Mzansi will get a chance to watch Thuso Mbedu's US debut, hosted by Natasha Thahane.
Image: Twitter/The Underground Railroad & Instagram/Natasha Thahane

Actress Thuso Mbedu's US debut is just around the corner and now local fans will get the chance to join in a viewing party to enjoy the forthcoming Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad, thanks to Natasha Thahane and some sponsors.

Capitec Bank announced the news that the watch party will be hosted by Blood and Water actress Natasha on its release day, May 14.

They announced on Twitter that tickets would be up for grabs.

“Two years ago we helped an Emmy-nominated SA actress journey to the USA. Now Natasha Thahane is hosting a viewing party on 14 May for Thuso Mbedu's new series. We're giving away 2 double tickets for Jozi and 1 for KwaZulu-Natal. Retweet with a shoutout for Thuso and use #ThusoMbeduDay to stand to win,” Capitec said.

Thuso caught wind of the party, overjoyed to be supported by the nation.

“Bathing Capitec! Capzozo! Capiristo! Capination! Thank you so much! Wena Natasha Thahane, ngisazokukhotha ubuso uyezwa ngiyakuthanda uyezwa!” wrote Thuso.

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter, pleased to see Thuso's impact well before her international debut. Check out some of the comments:

The actress has been keen on gatherings to stream The Underground Railroad.

Thuso recently took to Twitter to acknowledge the many fans who plan to gather with friends or hold binge-watch parties to enjoy her American debut, however she reminded them to be safe. 

“A number of you have been sharing excitement and plans to host people to watch the show together. I urge you to remember to observe all Covid-19 protocols: limiting the number of people, keeping a safe distance, sanitising and wearing your masks! Please, guys, safety first!” said Thuso.

In addition to the watch parties, there's also a #ThusoMbeduDanceChallenge making the rounds on the TL.

Check out the tutorial below:

