Somizi says tweet implying troubled waters for #Somhale is fake

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has cleared the air about his relationship with hubby, rubbishing speculation about a tumultuous marriage once again.

It all began after Somizi's husband Mohale took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how he believes that abusers make their victims look like “the crazy ones”.

As usual, his tweets led to a discussion about the Somhale union and fuelled the existing rumours surrounding their relationship which landed Somizi in the top half of the Twitter trending list on Monday.

As people shared their opinions on Mohale and Somizi's marriage a fake screenshot tweet showing a Twitter interaction between the couple started circulating on the TL.

In the fake tweet, Mohale said there is a difference between scammers and abusers and Somizi allegedly replied with insults such as ms*** to the tweet.

After catching wind of the screenshot, Somizi took to Twitter to declare that the tweet is fake, saying that the trolls were “reaching”.

“Shem man, talk about reaching ... this is malicious but I'm glad we have a platform to correct it ... both tweets are fake,” wrote Somizi.