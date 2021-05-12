AKA 'assures his fans and the public he is not a perpetrator of GBV' — lawyer

Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' legal team has moved to address allegations of GBV as calls to #MuteAKA mount.

This after video footage of an incident involving AKA and his fiancée, the late Anele “Nelli” Tembe, went viral, resulting in speculation about violence in their relationship.

Two videos of the same incident were leaked. News24 reported one version showing AKA breaking through a door behind which Nelli was hiding. Screengrabs showing him breaking through the door went viral.

TshisaLIVE is in possession of another video which a source claims shows the same incident. It shows AKA’s Bryanston home in disarray, with awards smashed and glass broken. AKA narrates in the background, claiming Nelli had tried to jump off the balcony. A Tembe family spokesperson would not comment on the footage.

In the statement sent to TshisaLIVE after the emergence of the footage, the rapper's lawyer Rudolph Baloyi, senior associate at Mabuza Attorneys, said he wanted to curb speculation and assure Mzansi that AKA is apparently not a GBV perpetrator.