Twitter reacts to Bishop Israel Makamu stepping down from Moja Love

12 May 2021 - 12:00
'Rea Tsotella' presenter Bishop Israel Makamu has stepped down from his position at Moja Love.
Image: Instagram/Bishop Makamu

A mixed bag of reactions have flooded social media after Moja Love announced Rea Tsotella presenter Bishop Israel Makamu’s decision to step down, pending investigations into a viral recording of a conversation with alleged sexual connotations. 

The channel said Bishop admitted he was the person behind a voice in the recording but denied the conversation was sexual. 

“Moja Love (DStv 157) has accepted Bishop Makamu’s decision to voluntarily step down from the channel pending an internal investigation after a recording with sexual connotations has been circulating on social media. As a channel, we will be conducting an internal investigation regarding the matter before Bishop Makamu is reinstated back to the channel.”

Bishop told the channel he  “suspects his character is being assassinated”. 

In the statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the channel maintained it would investigate the matter before Bishop would be reinstated.

“One of our properties, AmaBishop, reveals behind the scenes shenanigans that pastors and bishops engage in and impose on the public. We cannot ignore a recording of this nature where one of our hosts is implicated. We have to establish the facts and truth before Makamu comes back as part of the team,” said Moja Love’s head of channel, Bokani Moyo.

In the wake of the scandal, Moja Love viewers have flooded Twitter with mixed reactions:

