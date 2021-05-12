Twitter reacts to Bishop Israel Makamu stepping down from Moja Love

A mixed bag of reactions have flooded social media after Moja Love announced Rea Tsotella presenter Bishop Israel Makamu’s decision to step down, pending investigations into a viral recording of a conversation with alleged sexual connotations.

The channel said Bishop admitted he was the person behind a voice in the recording but denied the conversation was sexual.

“Moja Love (DStv 157) has accepted Bishop Makamu’s decision to voluntarily step down from the channel pending an internal investigation after a recording with sexual connotations has been circulating on social media. As a channel, we will be conducting an internal investigation regarding the matter before Bishop Makamu is reinstated back to the channel.”

Bishop told the channel he “suspects his character is being assassinated”.