Twitter reacts to Bishop Israel Makamu stepping down from Moja Love
A mixed bag of reactions have flooded social media after Moja Love announced Rea Tsotella presenter Bishop Israel Makamu’s decision to step down, pending investigations into a viral recording of a conversation with alleged sexual connotations.
The channel said Bishop admitted he was the person behind a voice in the recording but denied the conversation was sexual.
“Moja Love (DStv 157) has accepted Bishop Makamu’s decision to voluntarily step down from the channel pending an internal investigation after a recording with sexual connotations has been circulating on social media. As a channel, we will be conducting an internal investigation regarding the matter before Bishop Makamu is reinstated back to the channel.”
Bishop told the channel he “suspects his character is being assassinated”.
Bishop I Makamu voluntarily steps down from Moja LOVE. pic.twitter.com/40bHwBbWha— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 11, 2021
That show will be as good as dead without Makamu. Remember how boring it was when they had Mushe? I used to check who's driving the show, if it was Moshe i change chanel, if Makamu then i watch because he tries to find solutions not to make fun of stories.— nhlalisuthi0206 (@nhlalisuthi0206) May 11, 2021
In the statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the channel maintained it would investigate the matter before Bishop would be reinstated.
“One of our properties, AmaBishop, reveals behind the scenes shenanigans that pastors and bishops engage in and impose on the public. We cannot ignore a recording of this nature where one of our hosts is implicated. We have to establish the facts and truth before Makamu comes back as part of the team,” said Moja Love’s head of channel, Bokani Moyo.
In the wake of the scandal, Moja Love viewers have flooded Twitter with mixed reactions:
Lento yahlula o Samson, oDavide, eish pic.twitter.com/pKtHWjAhyN— Sanele Sano Ngcobo🇿🇦 (@sanosanele) May 11, 2021
Why stepping down if he’s not guilty ? Bishop Makamu 🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/GhxP3uyELP— ツ ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) May 11, 2021
He is my favorite and if it’s not true we want an apology.. not the bishop bathong aowa...— Nnanzo (@Nnanzo1) May 11, 2021
Ama Bishops are coming for him... 😂 😂 😂 Nimrod U busy u khipha ama Files 📂 pic.twitter.com/Q3Jr7rwXAe— SIMBA (@SimelaneSabelo) May 11, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭more drama, it doesn't end pic.twitter.com/lfY98TQJkX— VICTORY LAP (@justkholii__) May 11, 2021
Tjo I love Bishop Makamu so much bathong aowa pic.twitter.com/2Qq80nMmsz— Phomie🦄 (@phomolo_mokoena) May 11, 2021
Why am I not surprised, I don't trust that man at all. I was actually waiting for him to be exposed on AmaBishop— Modiehi_Ndi_Maboe 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@MaboeNdi) May 11, 2021