WATCH | Rolene Strauss discharged from hospital after 'hectic' health scare

12 May 2021 - 14:00
Former Miss World Rolene Strauss is recovering at home after falling ill on Sunday evening.
Image: Instagram/Rolene Strauss

Former Miss World and model Rolene Strauss has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after falling ill on Sunday.

Announcing the hospitalisation, husband and self-made millionaire D'Niel Strauss took to Instagram, letting fans know that Rolene was rushed to hospital after falling ill on Sunday evening. 

“I have known her for more than nine years and she has never been ill, so this is very difficult for me to see. Our boys don't understand why mommy isn't coming home and it breaks my heart,” he wrote.

She has since been discharged from hospital after spending two nights and has taken to Instagram in a catch-up video to update her fans on her health. She thanked them for their well-wishes.

“On Sunday afternoon I started feeling really bad, with tremendous amounts of abdominal pain. I tried to do everything at home that I could, but nothing really worked,” said Rolene. 

She went on to explain that she was concerned that the pain could have been caused by appendicitis. However, after tests, it was ruled out. Rolene also said that doctors think that they have found the cause of her pain and she is being treated at home with prescribed medication.

After the ordeal, the star also had some advice for fans to take more interest in their health and wellbeing.

“Life has been hectic the last couple of weeks, actually a couple of months. But if there's one thing I would like you also to consider, is just think about your health and your wellbeing even though you are trying to make a living — even though you are trying just to survive and get to do everything that you want,” she said.

Watch the full video here:

