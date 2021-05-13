Ambitiouz slam suggestion they should sign Big Xhosa: This is not Takalani, please respect us

Controversial, and seriously spicy, record label Ambitiouz Entertainment have again left the Twitter streets in a mess, after they responded to a suggestion they should sign rapper Big Xhosa.

Big Xhosa has been ruffling feathers with his diss track aimed at the entire industry, Inyile, making him a hot topic of conversation on social media.

So when one user rolled on to Ambitiouz's page and suggested that they sign the controversial young Eastern Cape rapper, you knew there would be flames.

Ambitiouz hit back, asking the tweep to take them seriously.