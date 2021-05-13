DJ Lady Du opens up about depression and being ‘saved’ by Andile Mxakaza’s love

Amapiano DJ Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, has opened up about meeting her soul mate, former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza, at the height of her depression and how his love became her lifeline.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the actor on his birthday, Lady Du penned an emotional letter to Andile in which she paid tribute to him for the part he has played in her life since they met during a dark time in her life.

“Last March before lockdown I met Andile and we started talking. I was not in a good space so he was really patient with me. Four months before that I was discharged from hospital. I had depression to the point where I tried committing suicide. It was the hardest time of my life,” Lady Du said.

The DJ said she had lost her family and was navigating the hardest time of her life alone.

She went for counselling and after her last session, her therapist advised her to go out for what would be the first time in a while.

“Guys, I swear it was like God brought him straight from heaven. We’ve known each other for years. He looked at me asked me if I’m OK. I said no and started crying. We spoke for three months guys. Three months nothing happened. It was like he was counselling me again.”

The DJ said Andile left her pleasantly surprised with his actions, including praying with her and becoming her confidant. It wasn’t long until he promised her he’d never leave her.

“Four months later he made a promise to me. His words were something like unlike all the people who left me and have been hurting me, he’ll stay forever. I really thought he was bullsh***ing. A week later he bought a ring. This was before he even touched me intimately. He said ‘I want to make you my wife, I know your personality, I know how kind you are. Please be my wife’,” she reflected.

Lady Du said she was always in awe of the royal treatment she receives from Andile and was grateful that thanks to his presence, she’s even managed to reconcile with her family.

“From that day I’ve been treated like a queen, taught a new kind of love. Respect, unconditional love, family, that I even spoke to my family and fixed things with them.”

