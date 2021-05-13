TshisaLIVE

Master KG goes triple platinum with hit song 'Jerusalema' in Switzerland

13 May 2021 - 11:00
A year on, Jerusalema is still a bop!
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Musician Master KG continues to fly the SA flag high after going triple platinum in Switzerland with his global hit Jerusalema.

It seems as if Master KG's international star power hasn't faded as this is the second time his resounding hit has gone triple platinum.

Taking to Twitter, the star posted a snap of the plaque with three platinum discs, making it official: Master KG has taken over Europe! 

Fans are living for Master KG's latest international takeover, praising him for consistently reaching new heights with the song that brought hope during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out their reactions below:

This isn't the first time the songster has made a lasting impact on his European audience. Earlier this year, the star went triple platinum in Italy with Jerusalema

Master KG took to his social media platforms to share the good news with his legions of followers as he expressed his excitement about the huge achievement.

“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3x platinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.

