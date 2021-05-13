Poet Lebo Mashile gets backlash after she announces she's been vaccinated
Poet and activist Lebo Mashile has left the internet hot under the collar after announcing that she was vaccinated against Covid-19, in a country where the vaccine is not yet available for most people.
Taking to Twitter in a thread, the star encouraged others to get vaccinated after her own experience at Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg.
“Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to Covid-19. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitising my hands. Being vaccinated means that should I contract Covid-19, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, and I will not die. I’ll live.” she wrote.
Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to COVID. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitizing my hands. Being vaccinated means that should contract COVID, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, & I will not die. I’ll live.— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021
In the thread, the star also explained how she had access to the vaccine as they are presently only available to front-line and essential workers.
She said that she has been advocating online for access to vaccines for the marginalised across the country with an organisation called African Alliance, and that it was through them that she has access to the vaccine.
For those asking how I qualified: I have been working with @Afri_Alliance on how to use social media to motivate people to get vaccinated. African Alliance has been working tirelessly for the past year to ensure that marginalized people in SA get access to vaccines. pic.twitter.com/D9wHR07LLZ— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021
The star has been keeping fans updated on how the vaccine has been affecting her after receiving it.
However, hordes of tweeps came with their criticisms, questioning how the star got access to the vaccine even though she is not a front-line worker.
The star received much backlash, here are some of the responses:
I thought Lebo Mashile wrote a Poem ka Vaccine gante She Jumped the Queue...... pic.twitter.com/CffeUr1L4l— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) May 12, 2021
Why does Lebo Mashile need to get an actual vaccine to raise awareness?— Miss 3rd Ward (@_knotURfrend_) May 13, 2021
Wait, are people upset that some celebrity got vaccinated whereas the past months it has been them tweeting about not wanting the vaccine???🤔😄— Ngwana wa Sione (@mohlaben) May 12, 2021
Lebo Mashile can 5 double shot of that thing, it's OK with me. She can hv 4. She can hv my share of the vaccine, I'm good. pic.twitter.com/Hg06Ccdhzp— Secretary of Black Twiitter (@Prince_SA2021) May 12, 2021
So Lebo Mashile got vaccine before Dr Khumalo and Dr Malinga? @dr_lovelee maybe you got inside info.— J.Nice 🤪 (@maboku) May 12, 2021
Ok Lebo Mashile, I’m inspired by the fact that you got your vaccine today. When and where can I get mine? I’m no longer hesitant, can I get it next week? Pls let me know— Kabelo (@mosatekay) May 12, 2021
How did YOU qualify for a vaccine before the VOLUNTARY community healthcare workers that have been spreading awareness in their communities during this pandemic???— Pønky (@NorskBabyP) May 12, 2021
Lebo responded, hitting back at the criticisms, saying that she shared her story in the interest of transparency.
“These tweets are a part of my social activism. I’m not getting any money for them. I also have elderly relatives and loved ones with core morbidities who are waiting for the vaccine. I made the decision to do this and share it in the interest of transparency and inspiring others,” said Lebo.
These tweets are a part of my social activism. I’m not getting any money for them. I also have elderly relatives and loved ones with core morbidities who are waiting for the vaccine. I made the decision to do this and share it in the interest of transparency and inspiring others.— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Lebo, however she had not responded by the time of publishing.