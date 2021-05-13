Poet Lebo Mashile gets backlash after she announces she's been vaccinated

Poet and activist Lebo Mashile has left the internet hot under the collar after announcing that she was vaccinated against Covid-19, in a country where the vaccine is not yet available for most people.

Taking to Twitter in a thread, the star encouraged others to get vaccinated after her own experience at Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg.

“Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to Covid-19. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitising my hands. Being vaccinated means that should I contract Covid-19, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, and I will not die. I’ll live.” she wrote.