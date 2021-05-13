Somizi pleads with people to protect and not harm the elderly in the name of witchcraft

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has taken to social media to ask people to help rather than accuse the elderly of witchcraft and harm them, when they could actually be suffering from mental illness.

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a Tik Tok video he came across of an elderly woman with supposed mental illness who was accused of practising witchcraft.

Using his platform, the star said it breaks his heart to see people being falsely accused of being witches, which sometimes leads to death.

He also urged fans to assist those with mental illness instead of attacking them.

“I saw this on Tik Tok and it broke my heart. So I want to use my platform to send a very important message, especially to my African brothers and sisters because so many of our people, especially gogos, have been falsely accused of being witches and murdered. This is not witchcraft this is a mental disorder, or dementia to be specific.

I beg you ... If you come across such, try to help not attack. This breaks my heart.” He wrote.