'This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do': SA airlines battle it out over Anele Mdoda
FlySafair and Kulula had the TL's full attention this week when the two airlines vied for radio personality Anele Mdoda's attention.
FlySafair “beat” its competitor in securing TV personality Anele Mdoda after she complained about the airline's website being down.
“Is Flysafair website down? Yhu kunini (It's been so long)," Anele asked, to which Kulula tried to swoop in and save the day.
FlySafair was late to the party but apologised by saying they were "going like a Boeing all day”.
Hi Anele - apologies for the delayed response. No, we haven't been down - we've been going like a Boeing all day😉. How may we assist you?— FlySafair (@FlySafair) May 11, 2021
Anele turned down Kulula's offer of assistance, throwing a bit of shade and teasing the airline.
“Thanks so much but I am sorted. FlySafair replied but after you. This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do,” she said.
Thanks so much but I am sorted. Flysafair replied but after you. This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do 😝 https://t.co/vLxOG56wEA— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 11, 2021
On social media, many laughed and applauded Kulula's slick move to try to secure Anele “with both hands”, while others were tickled by Anele's shade.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Shade @Anele shade😂🙈 yhini my work space😅— yandisa kaulela Mahlasela (@Yandisa_Kau_MaH) May 11, 2021
😂😂😂 “iza apha baby girl” pic.twitter.com/EwVBljhqMV— Sicelokuhle Kubheka (@CisumPegasus) May 11, 2021
Why was kulula responding on behalf of flySafair? Uyaphoxa u Anele soyiki— vala_(NguLimakhwe) (@vala_joseph) May 12, 2021