'This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do': SA airlines battle it out over Anele Mdoda

FlySafair and Kulula had the TL's full attention this week when the two airlines vied for radio personality Anele Mdoda's attention.

FlySafair “beat” its competitor in securing TV personality Anele Mdoda after she complained about the airline's website being down.

“Is Flysafair website down? Yhu kunini (It's been so long)," Anele asked, to which Kulula tried to swoop in and save the day.