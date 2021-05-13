TshisaLIVE

'This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do': SA airlines battle it out over Anele Mdoda

13 May 2021 - 15:00
The airlines were vying to please Anele Mdoda.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

FlySafair and Kulula had the TL's full attention this week when the two airlines vied for radio personality Anele Mdoda's attention.

FlySafair “beat” its competitor in securing TV personality Anele Mdoda after she complained about the airline's website being down. 

“Is Flysafair website down? Yhu kunini (It's been so long),Anele asked, to which Kulula tried to swoop in and save the day.

FlySafair was late to the party but apologised by saying they were "going like a Boeing all day”.

Anele turned down Kulula's offer of assistance, throwing a bit of shade and teasing the airline. 

“Thanks so much but I am sorted. FlySafair replied but after you. This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do,” she said.

On social media, many laughed and applauded Kulula's slick move to try to secure Anele “with both hands”, while others were tickled by Anele's shade.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

