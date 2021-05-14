Diss and dash? Big Xhosa ‘quits music’, but the streets are begging him to stay
After causing chaos in the hip-hop industry and promising to “run 2021”, Big Xhosa has announced” he is "quitting" the game.
The young Eastern Cape rapper had the streets shaking when he took aim at all your faves in his spicy diss track Inyile.
After getting into a spat with Emtee and throwing shade at Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle in his track, he is walking away.
In a video posted on social media on Thursday, Big Xhosa said he was leaving rap to work on cars.
“Big Xhosa is quitting music. I have found my true calling. It was good, it was fun. It was not fair,” he said
Why am I trending? 😭 I thought I said I am done with this. I'm a mechanic now🔥🔥— Big XHOSA (@SOS_RSA) May 13, 2021
While many believe it is a joke or publicity stunt from the artist, others weren’t taking chances and asked him to stay.
They claimed the industry needed him to keep them on their toes, while some joked they had longer toilet breaks than his music career.
#bigxhosa I'm leaving music industry— Silungile Mdandalaza🇿🇦 (@SilungileZA) May 13, 2021
Twitter: izapha baby girl. pic.twitter.com/plOT0ULUXX
Ambitiouz calls you Takalani soya quita? 😂😂😂😂#Birdzilla pic.twitter.com/IfFzHxnA3q— Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@JanVanPotgieter) May 13, 2021
So you quit quiter quitest kanjalo nje pic.twitter.com/wXk2yVKjoq— iThole (@QinisoTMagubane) May 13, 2021
Your music career was short, shorter, shortest 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6yRk2EiuN— Induna Yezinsizwa ®🐃 (@MfokaMqulusi) May 13, 2021
Best mechanic, mechanicher, mechanichest pic.twitter.com/o4Wsw1nJmE— ᴺᵏʷᵃˡⁱ ʸᵉⁿᵏᵒˢⁱ🍃 (@Mabaleka_KC) May 13, 2021
Rap isn't for everyone... congratulations for stopping forcing things— thaBOY 🇿🇲 (@chizzybeeZM) May 13, 2021
Quit while you still on top, champion spirit pic.twitter.com/kVC29URZwN— Thabizolo (@NonkosiMutwa) May 13, 2021
If he does stay, Big Xhosa won’t sign with controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment any time soon.
The company threw massive shade at the star when one follower suggested he join their team.
“Ambitiouz is not Takalani. Please respect us,” they said.
Big Xhosa hit back, telling Ambitiouz to focus on bringing in numbers for their artists so they could be at his level before coming for him.