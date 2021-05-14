Diss and dash? Big Xhosa ‘quits music’, but the streets are begging him to stay

After causing chaos in the hip-hop industry and promising to “run 2021”, Big Xhosa has announced” he is "quitting" the game.

The young Eastern Cape rapper had the streets shaking when he took aim at all your faves in his spicy diss track Inyile.

After getting into a spat with Emtee and throwing shade at Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle in his track, he is walking away.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday, Big Xhosa said he was leaving rap to work on cars.

“Big Xhosa is quitting music. I have found my true calling. It was good, it was fun. It was not fair,” he said