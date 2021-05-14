Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne give fans the ‘best remix’ they’ve heard in ages!
YMCMB’s finest, namely Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Drake have reunited on the hit single Seeing Green, and it is a throwback of the best kind.
After her “retirement” in 2019, Nicki has been slowly making her way back onto the “Barbz” playlists, and this week she dropped a re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Up Scotty, including a new remix of Seeing Green featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.
In a stream last night about the song with Nicki, Drake explained why he had sent the song to Nicki, saying the rap giants have missed the rapper’s legendary bars.
“It didn’t feel right, you not being on it. Nobody does this sh*t better than you. We miss your presence, we miss your bars,” said Drake.
With the Seeing Green remix discourse already blowing up the TL, fans have weighed in on the comeback. Twitter is already living for the jam, with many feeling nostalgic for the trio’s Young Money days.
Check out their reactions:
lil wayne presenting nicki minaj, drake and tyga to the world pic.twitter.com/lM2nw1PANp— YIKES (@lamiikiminach) May 14, 2021
j cole album AND nicki track with drake and lil wayne SAY LESS pic.twitter.com/rssIp1cy4C— Iz Reyes 🇭🇳 (@ismerairz) May 14, 2021
Lil Wayne went OFF— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj went OFF
Drake went OFF
YMCMB will always be legendary for not only consisting of three of the biggest rappers of all time but commercial success aside these three can RAP idc pic.twitter.com/n4RWiesGhW
“Seeing Green” doesn’t sound like NOTHING you hear on the radio today. I don’t think y’all understand how bad THIS was needed for HipHop.— Cali M 💙💸 (@Playboykenxx_2) May 14, 2021
Wayne ate on seeing green I’m sorry. Sounding like he got a head full of dreads 😩— lala (@LalaxMaraj) May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj, Drake and lil Wayne leaving the studio after recording Seeing Green 💣 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dd2eDDhQgg— Vicky too much Wahala 🥺 💙♛ (@VickyShegzy) May 14, 2021
lil wayne, drake & nicki minaj. best rap trio of all time! pic.twitter.com/mrPBvAVHs6— ً (@TYRISPRINT) May 14, 2021
Nobody:— DUNCAN (@sftyduncan) May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne on ‘Seeing Green’ pic.twitter.com/tZMN8khwR1
During her break from the music game, Nicki Minaj has been loving that mommy life. Taking to Instagram a few months ago, the star gushed about how grateful she was to have her baby boy in her life.
“I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she said.