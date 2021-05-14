Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne give fans the ‘best remix’ they’ve heard in ages!

YMCMB’s finest, namely Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Drake have reunited on the hit single Seeing Green, and it is a throwback of the best kind.

After her “retirement” in 2019, Nicki has been slowly making her way back onto the “Barbz” playlists, and this week she dropped a re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Up Scotty, including a new remix of Seeing Green featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

In a stream last night about the song with Nicki, Drake explained why he had sent the song to Nicki, saying the rap giants have missed the rapper’s legendary bars.

“It didn’t feel right, you not being on it. Nobody does this sh*t better than you. We miss your presence, we miss your bars,” said Drake.

With the Seeing Green remix discourse already blowing up the TL, fans have weighed in on the comeback. Twitter is already living for the jam, with many feeling nostalgic for the trio’s Young Money days.

Check out their reactions: