Mzansi reacts to MaMkhize’s bestie Tha Simelane joining ‘Uzalo’
Mzansi met Tha on MaMkhize’s reality show
MC and reality TV star Tha Simelane, also popularly known for being MaMkhize’s best friend, recently made his debut on Uzalo, but not all viewers welcomed him.
Tha, who has no previous credits as an actor, plays Jasper on the popular SABC 1 soapie. Jasper is a guy from Gauteng who has a bone to pick with GC and Thobile and will shatter the illusion they have created that they are living the soft life in Gauteng.
MaMkhize has confirmed there won’t be a season 2 of her reality show, but it looks like fans of her reality show won’t have to miss out since they’re making their way onto other platforms.
While most viewers have not dismissed Tha as an actor, tweeps were not afraid to question whether he bagged the role because of MaMkhize’s “influence”.
Here are some of the reactions:
So Tha Simelane, mam Mkhize’s friend is now on #Uzalo as well. Yoh, it’s the disrespect to actors.— Zanele ka Madiba (@MissMadiba) May 12, 2021
Like, it’s the middle finger pointed directly at actors for me.
Saze sa investa in an industry that hates actors sibancane!!! 😭😭😭
Mamkhize bought a spot for her friend Tha Simelane on Uzalo. Just buy ur dreams guys— YT :Koketso Koktail (@DaRealKoktail) May 13, 2021
UZalo captured by Mamkhize and her friends. 🤭— Siyabulela Bheki Dingiso🌍❤️ (@official_CeeYa) May 12, 2021
Tha is everywhere Mamkhize is.....just like Spectacular and DJ Naves#Uzalo pic.twitter.com/OUAo5Av69z— Cilea Kunutu (@MrsMagongwa) May 12, 2021
However, Tha isn’t the only one who received a cold welcome from some Uzalo viewers after MaMkhize’s debut a few weeks ago also set off a few fires on Twitter.
MaMkhize received mixed reactions after bagging her acting gig on Uzalo.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE following the mixed reactions, MaMkhize made it clear the opportunities she gets are not directly linked to the fact that she’s rich but were rather directly linked to her being a hustler and a hard worker and always putting in the effort.
She explained at the time that it was her “hustle” that got her noticed.
“How many people have money but are not in the spaces I am? Saying (my money got me the role) is like when they were saying I am where I am today because I come from a politically connected family, but you must ask yourself one question: how many people come from ‘politically connected’ families but are not where I am?
“For me, I always say that sometimes people make you feel like money is a curse, like money is the wrong thing to have. They will make you feel so small, like it’s a problem to work. At the end of the day I am human and I put effort in everything I do. It is not because there’s money. But, you know, people will always want to attach money to everything I do, like everything is based on money,” she said.
Watch Tha’s debut below: