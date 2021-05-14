Mzansi reacts to MaMkhize’s bestie Tha Simelane joining ‘Uzalo’

MC and reality TV star Tha Simelane, also popularly known for being MaMkhize’s best friend, recently made his debut on Uzalo, but not all viewers welcomed him.

Tha, who has no previous credits as an actor, plays Jasper on the popular SABC 1 soapie. Jasper is a guy from Gauteng who has a bone to pick with GC and Thobile and will shatter the illusion they have created that they are living the soft life in Gauteng.

MaMkhize has confirmed there won’t be a season 2 of her reality show, but it looks like fans of her reality show won’t have to miss out since they’re making their way onto other platforms.

While most viewers have not dismissed Tha as an actor, tweeps were not afraid to question whether he bagged the role because of MaMkhize’s “influence”.

Here are some of the reactions: