WATCH | Somizi believes ancestors 'cut people out of your life' for your protection
“Our ancestors can see things we cannot see with our naked eyes. They see the plots, the cunningness, the jealousy, the hate that our so-called friends or soul mates hide from us,” Somizi said.
Prone to sharing personal revelations and motivational messages on his social media, Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has shared his wisdom on taking heed when the ancestors try to warn you to cut certain people out of your life.
In a video posted on Instagram, Somizi said he felt it important to remind his followers — who acknowledge their ancestors and African spirituality — that the underground always has their back and they would do well not to ignore the signs they received from them.
“This message is only for people who believe in ancestors and acknowledge the existence of the spirits of our ancestors,” the star started off with a disclaimer.
“Growing up we realise why certain things don't happen or why we don't get certain jobs and we get frustrated because we deserve them, or why certain people we thought were going be with us for a lifetime, either friends or relatives or partners, they leave us or we leave them.
“There's something that we take for granted, that your ancestors will; 1. Fight your battles, without you needing to even lift a finger and 2. Your ancestors will guide you, before you even get to where you want to go. Your ancestors will protect you, your ancestors will enlighten you and that happens even when we lose certain people that we thought were our “ride and die”.
Somizi went on to explain that people needed to realise that sometimes they lose people in their lives because their ancestors are trying to protect them.
“Our ancestors can see things we cannot see with our naked eyes. They see the plots, the cunningness, the jealousy, the hate that our so-called friends or soul mates hide from us,” Somizi said.
Watch the full video below:
Somizi has always made it clear that he believes in ancestors and he's not afraid to shout it out from the rooftops. The reality TV star has joined debates about the subject matter, defending his stance on numerous occasions.
In fact, two years ago, Somizi weighed in on the age-old debate on impepho, telling followers that there is nothing evil or dark about using it.
The TV personality explained that he uses the dried plant to communicate with the ancestors and made it clear in an Instagram post this week that he is not ashamed to do so. He said Africans were taught that it was dark and evil, to stop them from being wise, free and happy.
“So one day many moons ago, someone who's not African woke up and said I'm going to convince all Africans that this is evil, this is dark, this is a myth, because they realised how much stronger, how powerful, how wise, how free, how happy and how rich we would be if we practised our own culture, and convinced us that if we do it we must hide it.”
Somizi added that he had not fallen for the trick.
“I'm so glad my eyes got opened while I'm still on this earth. I've never been happier. I've never been this free ... Oh, I am so proud. I'm not ashamed any more. I don't hide any more. I live by impepho and everything you see in that pic,” he wrote, next to a picture of impepho.