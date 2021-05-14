WATCH | Somizi believes ancestors 'cut people out of your life' for your protection

Prone to sharing personal revelations and motivational messages on his social media, Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has shared his wisdom on taking heed when the ancestors try to warn you to cut certain people out of your life.

In a video posted on Instagram, Somizi said he felt it important to remind his followers — who acknowledge their ancestors and African spirituality — that the underground always has their back and they would do well not to ignore the signs they received from them.

“This message is only for people who believe in ancestors and acknowledge the existence of the spirits of our ancestors,” the star started off with a disclaimer.

“Growing up we realise why certain things don't happen or why we don't get certain jobs and we get frustrated because we deserve them, or why certain people we thought were going be with us for a lifetime, either friends or relatives or partners, they leave us or we leave them.

“There's something that we take for granted, that your ancestors will; 1. Fight your battles, without you needing to even lift a finger and 2. Your ancestors will guide you, before you even get to where you want to go. Your ancestors will protect you, your ancestors will enlighten you and that happens even when we lose certain people that we thought were our “ride and die”.

Somizi went on to explain that people needed to realise that sometimes they lose people in their lives because their ancestors are trying to protect them.

“Our ancestors can see things we cannot see with our naked eyes. They see the plots, the cunningness, the jealousy, the hate that our so-called friends or soul mates hide from us,” Somizi said.

Watch the full video below: