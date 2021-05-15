WATCH | Nasty C fires shots at local rappers with freestyle on US radio show

While he's made it clear he's no longer rapping to prove a point, Nasty C won't let his peers think they are his competition and he made that clear in his recent freestyle verse on US radio show Hoodrich Radio.

Nasty C visited Got Bars with DJ Scream on the US radio show to lay down an exclusive freestyle where he spared no punchlines for rappers who think they are his competition.

In his verse, the rapper said: “If you want a pat on the back, just say that, don't speak about me in your track. Ask for a picture, I'll give you that and tell you I f*** with your terrible raps...”

In another line, the rapper said, “You need to mention my name to go viral.”

Watch and listen to Nasty do his thing below.